United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.97. 5,368,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,466. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.62.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley highlighted United Airlines as one of its top stock picks into earnings, citing expectations for strong quarterly results and potential outperformance. Morgan Stanley picks United Airlines stock

Morgan Stanley highlighted United Airlines as one of its top stock picks into earnings, citing expectations for strong quarterly results and potential outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts’ average price target still implies meaningful upside for UAL, reinforcing the view that the shares may have room to run if earnings and guidance meet expectations. Analyst upside for United Airlines

Wall Street analysts’ average price target still implies meaningful upside for UAL, reinforcing the view that the shares may have room to run if earnings and guidance meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: United’s new Economy Plus and premium seating features on its Airbus A321XLR aircraft may help it boost ancillary revenue and strengthen its premium-brand positioning. United seat innovation article

United’s new Economy Plus and premium seating features on its Airbus A321XLR aircraft may help it boost ancillary revenue and strengthen its premium-brand positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for United’s Q2 earnings after the close, with UBS saying the market is looking for EPS of about $1.85 to $1.90, well above United’s own $1 to $2 guidance range. United Airlines Q2 preview

Investors are waiting for United’s Q2 earnings after the close, with UBS saying the market is looking for EPS of about $1.85 to $1.90, well above United’s own $1 to $2 guidance range. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market futures are higher and investors are generally upbeat on earnings season, which may be providing a modest tailwind to airline shares including UAL. Market rally and futures article

Broader market futures are higher and investors are generally upbeat on earnings season, which may be providing a modest tailwind to airline shares including UAL. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs remain the biggest near-term risk heading into the report, and higher oil prices could pressure margins if United cannot offset them with fare strength or cost control. Fuel cost concern for United Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $547,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,709,166 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $164,934,000 after purchasing an additional 253,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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