United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.77 and last traded at $137.3180, with a volume of 1383130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.19.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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