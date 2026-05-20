United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 9.6% - Should You Buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.19 and last traded at $97.7190. 3,453,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,923,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

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Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 10.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,425,651,000 after buying an additional 258,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,015,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $812,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $521,330,000 after purchasing an additional 190,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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