United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

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United Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UBCP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at United Bancorp

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson bought 2,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,040.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 143,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,408.66. This trade represents a 1.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $52,658.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,469.86. The trade was a 3.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $108,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 82.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBCP

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

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