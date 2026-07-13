United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.8667.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

UDR opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The business had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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