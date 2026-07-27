United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51, Zacks reports. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%. United Dominion Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.640 EPS.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,478. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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