United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.640 EPS.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,973. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here