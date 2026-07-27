United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.490-2.570 EPS.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

UDR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 5,388,920 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,973. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here