United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to "Hold" at Jefferies Financial Group

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.67.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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