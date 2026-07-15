United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered United Dominion Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

UDR stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here