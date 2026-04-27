United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.58. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $11.5160, with a volume of 2,882,165 shares trading hands.

Get UMC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Microelectronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1,794.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 537,777 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 37.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company's stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Microelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Microelectronics wasn't on the list.

While United Microelectronics currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here