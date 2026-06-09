United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $41.93. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $44.4120, with a volume of 708,638 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Natural Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting United Natural Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNFI reported adjusted EPS of $0.77, meeting consensus and up sharply from $0.44 a year ago, showing year-over-year profit improvement. Article Title

UNFI reported adjusted EPS of $0.77, meeting consensus and up sharply from $0.44 a year ago, showing year-over-year profit improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company also confirmed it remains profitable on an operating basis, with positive return on equity, which may help limit downside if management can stabilize margins. Article Title

The company also confirmed it remains profitable on an operating basis, with positive return on equity, which may help limit downside if management can stabilize margins. Neutral Sentiment: The company narrowed its FY2026 guidance and kept revenue outlook near Wall Street estimates, suggesting management sees only limited near-term upside from current conditions. Article Title

The company narrowed its FY2026 guidance and kept revenue outlook near Wall Street estimates, suggesting management sees only limited near-term upside from current conditions. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in at $7.72 billion versus the $7.80 billion estimate, disappointing investors and pointing to weaker-than-expected sales momentum. Article Title

Quarterly revenue came in at $7.72 billion versus the $7.80 billion estimate, disappointing investors and pointing to weaker-than-expected sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to the lowered FY2026 EPS range of 2.40 to 2.60, which sits below the consensus view and signals pressure on future earnings. Article Title

Investors also reacted to the lowered FY2026 EPS range of 2.40 to 2.60, which sits below the consensus view and signals pressure on future earnings. Negative Sentiment: Several reports note the stock is under pressure because of the revenue miss and guidance shortfall, with trading volume surging as investors reassess the outlook. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.63.

View Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. United Natural Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 259.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 163,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12,660.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 678,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 673,658 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,724,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Further Reading

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