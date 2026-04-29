United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.38.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,197,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,332. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.05 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $127 and moved to a "buy" rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports the rally by giving investors a higher upside anchor. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $127 and moved to a "buy" rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports the rally by giving investors a higher upside anchor. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna also lifted its target (to $118) and kept a neutral rating, which still signals improving analyst sentiment and can help lift investor confidence. Article Title

Susquehanna also lifted its target (to $118) and kept a neutral rating, which still signals improving analyst sentiment and can help lift investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue and adjusted EPS that topped some estimates and management reiterated full‑year sales guidance, suggesting the restructuring is beginning to stabilize results — a constructive near‑term read for investors. Article Title

Q1 results showed revenue and adjusted EPS that topped some estimates and management reiterated full‑year sales guidance, suggesting the restructuring is beginning to stabilize results — a constructive near‑term read for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market narratives highlighting UPS's high dividend yield and institutional buying paint a longer‑term, income‑oriented bull case, but that story is incremental versus near‑term operational results. Article Title

Market narratives highlighting UPS's high dividend yield and institutional buying paint a longer‑term, income‑oriented bull case, but that story is incremental versus near‑term operational results. Negative Sentiment: UPS said it will close an additional 27 parcel facilities (51 total this year) as it shrinks parts of its network — cost‑cutting can boost longer‑term margins but raises near‑term execution risk and uncertainty for volumes and service. Article Title

UPS said it will close an additional 27 parcel facilities (51 total this year) as it shrinks parts of its network — cost‑cutting can boost longer‑term margins but raises near‑term execution risk and uncertainty for volumes and service. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, EPS and net income fell year‑over‑year and management left full‑year guidance largely unchanged — that cautious tone triggered profit‑taking after the print. Article Title

Despite beats, EPS and net income fell year‑over‑year and management left full‑year guidance largely unchanged — that cautious tone triggered profit‑taking after the print. Negative Sentiment: Domestic US package volumes remain weak and fuel/geo‑political cost volatility (e.g., Iran war concerns) were flagged as downside risks to demand and margins. Article Title

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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