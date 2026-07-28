United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.220-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.2 billion-$91.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.0 billion.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Citizens Jmp started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share , exceeding the $1.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $22.8 billion surpassed the $21.86 billion estimate. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately surpassed the $21.86 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook above Wall Street expectations, projecting EPS of $7.22 versus consensus of $7.12 and revenue of $91.2 billion versus $90.0 billion. The guidance suggests management expects continued improvement in demand and profitability. UPS Releases 2Q 2026 Earnings

The company raised or reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook above Wall Street expectations, projecting EPS of versus consensus of $7.12 and revenue of versus $90.0 billion. The guidance suggests management expects continued improvement in demand and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted consolidated operating profit reached approximately $2.1 billion , indicating stronger underlying performance than the headline GAAP figures suggest. The results may support the view that the worst of UPS’s recent operating downturn is passing. The Worst Should Be Over for UPS Stock

Adjusted consolidated operating profit reached approximately , indicating stronger underlying performance than the headline GAAP figures suggest. The results may support the view that the worst of UPS’s recent operating downturn is passing. Negative Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS was only $0.71, compared with $1.76 on an adjusted basis. Results included approximately $891 million in after-tax transformation charges, primarily related to employee costs, while GAAP operating profit was $930 million. These charges could pressure near-term sentiment despite the adjusted earnings beat. UPS Releases 2Q 2026 Earnings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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