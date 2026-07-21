United Parcel Service (UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $21.8334 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 163.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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