United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1,169.39 and last traded at $1,169.9020, with a volume of 142751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.06.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,145.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,140.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,045.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $915.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $978,017,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,667.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after purchasing an additional 324,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,018 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $186,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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