United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of United Rentals, Inc. NYSE: URI. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Rentals stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA on 3/19/2026.

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United Rentals Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE URI opened at $803.41 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $588.35 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $790.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from United Rentals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $914.88.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company's stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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