United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect United States Lime & Minerals to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 35.40%.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on USLM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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