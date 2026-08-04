United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $4,902,570.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.06, for a total transaction of $4,902,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,432,054.58. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.68. 522,118 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,892. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $542.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $648.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,553 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,745,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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