United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 9,500 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total transaction of $5,091,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,714,562.87. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $8.91 on Tuesday, hitting $526.66. The company had a trading volume of 372,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.98 and a 200-day moving average of $529.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 426.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here