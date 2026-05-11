United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total value of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total value of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $5,778,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total transaction of $5,771,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total transaction of $5,748,800.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total transaction of $5,778,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $564.94 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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