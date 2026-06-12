United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,492,900.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total value of $5,492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,398.04. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total value of $5,475,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 451,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,317. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $567.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.17. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after buying an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,418,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,801,000 after buying an additional 341,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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