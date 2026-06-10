UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.1667.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Dala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $413.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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