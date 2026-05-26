UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $429.00 at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $373.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.00.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.22. 4,054,934 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $344.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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