UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH executives said first-quarter 2026 performance came in ahead of internal plans across all major business segments, citing improving pricing discipline, operational execution and early benefits from technology and process changes. Management also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook and outlined ongoing investments in artificial intelligence, as well as efforts to simplify interactions for members and care providers.

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Management: quarter “unfolded largely as expected” as execution improves

Chairman and CEO Stephen Hemsley said the quarter reflected actions taken over the past several months to drive “consistent performance across each business,” adding that all major segments exceeded plan. He highlighted improved pricing at UnitedHealthcare, operational improvements at Optum Health as it embeds “disciplined, integrated, value-based care practices market by market,” and increased market interest in Optum Insight’s “AI-first enterprise approach.”

Hemsley also described broader enterprise changes, including exiting non-U.S. businesses, refreshing “nearly half” of the company’s top 100 leadership roles, strengthening board governance, and evolving business practices around interoperability, pharmacy practices, prior authorization, and transparency. He said the company remains on track to invest nearly $1.5 billion in AI-related initiatives in 2026.

UnitedHealthcare: pricing discipline, elevated utilization, and initiatives to reduce prior authorization

UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said the company’s 2026 approach prioritizes margin recovery and product stability, with a deliberate trade-off in membership growth “particularly in Medicare and commercial markets.” He said care utilization trends remained consistent with expectations and with the “high elevated levels” seen in 2025.

Noel said first-quarter medical cost performance was driven “primarily by net reserve development, better mix, and enrollment dynamics in government programs.” In Medicaid, he said the company continues to expect membership attrition and negative margins in 2026 due to high trends and insufficient funding, with “modest margin improvements beginning in 2027.”

In the individual ACA business, Noel said UnitedHealthcare expects total membership to decline by about one-third in 2026 and reiterated the company’s pledge to refund any 2026 profits from those plans, noting first-quarter results reflected that pledge.

On Medicare Advantage, Noel said medical trends remain elevated but in line with pricing assumptions, reflecting continued service intensity and higher provider billing patterns similar to what was seen exiting last year. Responding to questions on trend, Noel said the company is seeing “modest favorability in the government programs” but no inflection point in utilization, and reiterated confidence in the pricing posture for 2026.

Noel also described steps to improve provider and member experience, including changes to prior authorization. He said nearly 95% of prior authorization requests are now submitted electronically, about 50% are processed in real time, and more than 90% are approved on average within one business day. He said the company aims to reduce the overall number of medical prior authorizations by 30% or more by the end of 2026.

On digital engagement, Noel said almost half of members are registered for and using UHC Digital Access, and the company saw 73 million digital visits in the quarter, up 42% over the last two years. He added that over 80% of consumer contacts are through digital formats and that provider digital transaction volumes were up 75% year-over-year, with about 75% of in-network providers using the company’s portal or API tools.

Noel also announced rural-focused steps, including accelerating payments “by 50% for rural hospitals” and exempting rural healthcare providers from most medical prior authorization requirements, along with building network partnerships between rural providers and regional health systems.

Optum: Optum Health strength, Rx onboarding, and Insight’s AI-first push

Optum CEO Patrick Conway said Optum delivered “positive first quarter results” reflecting strengthened operations and continued investment. He reported Optum Health adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion, citing pricing and operational improvements that began in the second half of 2025 and actions to improve contracts and reshape the value-based care portfolio.

Conway said Optum Health serves over 20 million patients in its care models, including over 4 million in fully value-based arrangements. He pointed to new research published in The American Journal of Managed Care that found dual-eligible patients in value-based care arrangements had 24% fewer acute inpatient admissions and 29% fewer emergency room visits than those in traditional Medicare.

Conway also reiterated Optum Health’s long-term sustainable margin goal of 6% to 8%. He provided an example from the West region where increased clinically led navigation and clinical reviews contributed to an approximately 35% reduction in skilled nursing admissions in the first month compared to last year. He added that fee-for-service operational standards were in place across nearly 70% of settings and on track to reach nearly 80% by the end of the second quarter, driving a 12% year-over-year increase in patient-facing hours.

Optum Health CEO Krista Nelson attributed first-quarter outperformance largely to favorable prior-period medical restatements in markets where clinical and medical management efforts were intensified, along with improved operating performance and cost management. Asked about pacing, Nelson said Optum Health now “resembles a risk business in terms of seasonality,” which is why most earnings are expected in the first half.

At Optum Rx, Conway said the business onboarded more than 800 new clients and reduced call center contact volume by 25% through enhanced digital and AI-enabled self-service, with member satisfaction “over 95%.” He said the PreCheck Prior Authorization capability can reduce prescription approval time from over eight hours to under 30 seconds and results in a 68% reduction in denials due to missing information and an 88% reduction in appeals. He noted scripts were down slightly year-over-year, reflecting membership mix and attrition, while utilization and drug cost trends were as expected.

At Optum Insight, Conway said AI-first products are gaining traction. He cited Optum Real, which he said can reduce manual contact costs by 76%. He also said Optum Financial Services agreed to acquire Allegis Technologies, calling it “an important step” to provide more flexible consumer-centered solutions; the transaction is expected to be accretive in 2027.

Financial results: EPS beat, updated outlook, and capital actions

CFO Wayne DeVeydt said the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $7.23. Revenue was $111.7 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and the company ended the quarter with 49.1 million domestic members, down from 49.8 million at year-end 2025.

The reported medical care ratio was 83.9%, compared with 84.8% in the first quarter of 2025, which DeVeydt attributed to pricing discipline, cost management, and favorable reserve development, with a modest benefit from lower-than-expected respiratory activity. The operating cost ratio was 13.8%, reflecting investment timing and incremental spending in areas including AI, customer experience, cybersecurity and community engagement. DeVeydt noted the company recorded approximately $900 million in incentive compensation in the quarter, compared with $35 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating cash flow was $8.9 billion, which DeVeydt said was 1.4 times net income. The company reduced its debt-to-capital ratio to 42.9%, with a year-end target of 40%. DeVeydt said UnitedHealth initiated share repurchases earlier than anticipated and expects to deploy at least $2 billion by the end of the second quarter; he later clarified that original guidance contemplated roughly $2.5 billion of repurchases later in the year, and the change reflects moving more quickly given valuation and confidence in results.

DeVeydt also discussed items excluded from adjusted results related to 2025 restructuring actions, describing a net negative impact of about $50 million in the quarter. That exclusion included a $525 million gain on the sale of the company’s U.K. business, which closed in the first quarter. DeVeydt said the company used $400 million of net proceeds to provide additional funding to the United Health Foundation.

For full-year 2026, DeVeydt said the company updated its adjusted earnings outlook to greater than $18.25 per share, while maintaining a cautious posture given it is still early in the year. He reiterated the expected earnings cadence—approximately two-thirds in the first half and one-third in the second half—and noted segment-level seasonality, including that UnitedHealthcare and Optum Health earnings are weighted to the first half, while Optum Insight and Optum Rx are more weighted to the back half.

AI investment: enterprise modernization and commercial opportunities

Optum Insight CEO Sandeep Dadlani said the company expects to invest about $1.5 billion in AI across UnitedHealth Group in 2026, with roughly one-third going into software products and platforms to accelerate Optum Insight’s transition into an AI-first software and services firm. He said the remaining two-thirds is spent across end-to-end processes and functions, citing examples including member experience tools, administrative simplification, clinical workflows, and functions such as HR and finance.

Dadlani said the company expects a “conservatively” estimated two-to-one return on these programs over the next few years, with many paying back within 12 to 18 months. He also said Optum Insight’s AI-first products are seeing external traction, citing Digital Auth Complete, Optum Real’s transaction volumes, and Optum AI’s early consulting contracts.

Hemsley said the company is not providing specific guidance on AI-driven margin upside, calling it “uncharted territory” at the scope being pursued, but said the investments are intended to improve consumer experience and drive productivity benefits over time.

About UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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