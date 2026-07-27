Unitil (UTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2633 per share and revenue of $113.19 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.13 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Unitil's payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Unitil by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Unitil by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unitil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unitil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Unitil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unitil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unitil

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation NYSE: UTL is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil's operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

Further Reading

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