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Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Universal Display logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a "hold" to a "strong sell" and provided quarterly EPS estimates (Q4 2026 $1.36; Q1 2027 $1.30; Q2 2027 $1.34; Q4 2027 $1.38; Q1 2028 $1.29).
  • Analyst coverage remains mixed with a consensus rating of Hold (2 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell) and an average price target of $141.25, while the stock opened at $99.19 and has a 1‑year range of $86.43–$163.21.
  • Universal Display recently beat EPS (reported $1.39 vs. $1.28 expected) though revenue slightly missed, the company has a $4.67B market cap and analysts expect roughly 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Universal Display? Here are five stocks we like better.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.65. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 37.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 309.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 27.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 104.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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Analyst Recommendations for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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