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Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Universal Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Universal Electronics shares rose above its 200-day moving average on Monday, trading as high as $4.55 and last changing hands at $4.50. The stock's 200-day average was $4.12.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Wall Street Zen downgraded UEIC to Hold, and the stock's consensus rating is now Reduce with a target price of $5.75.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Universal Electronics reported a smaller-than-expected EPS loss of $0.10, while revenue of $79.04 million came in above estimates. The company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.45 to $0.65.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.55. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27,176 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Universal Electronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on UEIC

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Universal Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,957 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 88.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company's stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc NASDAQ: UEIC is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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