Universal Electronics (UEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $78.1320 million for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.86 million. Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

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Universal Electronics Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Electronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,957 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc NASDAQ: UEIC is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

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