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Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Universal Health Realty Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust crossed above its 200-day moving average of $40.21, trading as high as $40.37 and last at $40.22 on volume of 76,856 shares.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.745 (annualized $2.98) representing a 7.4% yield236.51%, signaling potential sustainability concerns.
  • Fundamentals and market view: market cap ~$558.3M, P/E 31.92 and debt-to-equity 2.46; Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Hold (c-)" and institutional investors own about 64.66% with recent stake increases from AQR, Goldman Sachs and Jane Street.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.21 and traded as high as $40.37. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $40.2210, with a volume of 76,856 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's payout ratio is currently 236.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

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