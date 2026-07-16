Universal Insurance (UVE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $614.6220 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Universal Insurance Stock Down 9.8%

Universal Insurance stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Universal Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,148,255 shares in the company, valued at $43,886,306.10. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,800. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,721 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 134,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 69,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,370 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 405,403 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,683 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Universal Insurance from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVE

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc NYSE: UVE is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Universal Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here