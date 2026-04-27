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Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Universal Logistics logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down, opening at $23.67 after a $24.82 close and last trading around $23.92 on a volume of 30,244, with a market cap of about $622 million and a negative PE of -10.98.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $20 (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell).
  • The company beat quarterly expectations (EPS $0.14 vs. -$0.05 estimate; revenue $385.4M vs. $376.1M) but still reported a negative net margin of -3.64%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Universal Logistics.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $23.67. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.9150, with a volume of 30,244 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULH. Zacks Research raised Universal Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Logistics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Universal Logistics had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $385.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Universal Logistics's payout ratio is currently -19.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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