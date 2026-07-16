Universal Logistics (ULH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $367.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.30 million. Universal Logistics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Universal Logistics's dividend payout ratio is -16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,107 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,703 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company's stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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