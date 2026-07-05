Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get UTI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $48.12 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $3,912,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 335,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,601. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,217,616. This represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Technical Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Technical Institute wasn't on the list.

While Universal Technical Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here