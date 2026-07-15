Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.4360. 397,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 890,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 9.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,217,616. This trade represents a 75.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,000. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 68,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after buying an additional 1,140,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,717 shares of the company's stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,246 shares of the company's stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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