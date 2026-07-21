Unum Group (UNM) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $2.9049 billion for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 540,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 252,870 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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