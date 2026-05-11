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Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Upbound Group has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from five brokerages, with three buy ratings and two hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $31.33.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting $1.08 EPS versus $1.06 expected, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $1.22 billion. It also raised/issued guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026.
  • Upbound Group paid a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 8.3%. A director also recently bought shares, while institutional ownership remains high at 90.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Upbound Group has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.41 per share, with a total value of $45,205.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 94,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,840,844.40. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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