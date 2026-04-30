Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS.

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Upbound Group Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 200,428 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Upbound Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 548,630 shares of the company's stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Upbound Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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