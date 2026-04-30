Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Get Upbound Group alerts: Sign Up

Upbound Group Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of UPBD stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 200,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.85. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 1.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Upbound Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Upbound Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Upbound Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company's stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upbound Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upbound Group wasn't on the list.

While Upbound Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here