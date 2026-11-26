Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $362.57 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.12. Argan had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $383.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Argan to post $13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16.77 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. Argan has a 12 month low of $252.88 and a 12 month high of $805.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Argan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Argan's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Argan from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Broker upgraded shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.00.

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Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc. is a construction and engineering company focused primarily on power generation and related infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides services that include engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance. Its Gemma Power Systems subsidiary develops and builds power plants, including natural gas-fired and renewable energy facilities. Atlantic Projects Company provides construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for power generation and industrial facilities, while SMC Infrastructure Solutions serves the electric utility sector with infrastructure construction services.

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