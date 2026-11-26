ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.21 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a negative return on equity of 3,366.29%. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post ($3.75) EPS for the current fiscal year and ($2.71) EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ChargePoint Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Jagdeep Singh sold 5,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $58,814.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,276.66. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Eric Batill sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $42,417.72. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 139,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,783.94. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,682 shares of company stock worth $164,485. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ChargePoint from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle charging solutions for businesses, fleets, residential properties and drivers. Its offerings include charging stations, cloud-based software and services that help customers manage charging operations and provide drivers with access to charging locations. The company offers Level 2 AC and DC fast-charging products, along with tools for managing energy use, station access and payments. ChargePoint's network connects drivers with charging stations through its app, while businesses and other site hosts can use its platform to manage their own charging locations.

Further Reading

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