Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Samsara to announce earnings of $0.1882 per share and revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Samsara Trading Down 1.1%

IOT opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.33. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 11,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $485,613.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 742,052 shares in the company, valued at $30,772,896.44. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 66,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,758,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,725,456. The trade was a 42.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,176,159 shares of company stock valued at $89,394,355. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for managing connected operations. Its platform combines Internet of Things (IoT) devices, software and data analytics to help organizations monitor vehicles, equipment, worksites and other physical assets. The company's products include vehicle telematics, fleet management tools, AI-enabled dash cameras, equipment monitoring and software for routing, driver safety and operational workflows. Its customers span industries such as transportation, construction, field services, manufacturing and the public sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report