SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.0917 per share and revenue of $310.17 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year and ($0.34) EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 21,440 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $421,724.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 418,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,380.41. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 527,368 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $13,321,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,717,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,384,302.60. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,972 shares of company stock worth $20,245,230. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that develops software to help organizations detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats. Its Singularity platform uses artificial intelligence and automation to protect endpoints, cloud workloads and identities, and to support security operations. The platform includes endpoint protection and detection, cloud security, threat hunting and incident response capabilities. SentinelOne also offers security information and event management tools and Purple AI, which helps security teams investigate threats using natural-language queries.

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