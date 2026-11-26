UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1916 per share and revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. UiPath had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $410.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.57 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UiPath Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $373,516.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,066,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,531,038.41. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghavendra Malpani sold 29,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,484,716 shares in the company, valued at $20,786,024. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,560,388 shares of company stock worth $21,048,382. Corporate insiders own 22.44% of the company's stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. develops enterprise automation software that helps organizations automate repetitive, rules-based work and more complex business processes. Its platform combines robotic process automation with artificial intelligence and tools for managing automated workflows. Its products and services include software robots, workflow orchestration, process and task discovery, and tools for processing documents. UiPath serves businesses and public-sector organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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