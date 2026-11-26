Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32.24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $642.64 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $443.60 and a 1-year high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average of $552.41.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Kecia Steelman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.88, for a total value of $1,091,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,102,135.32. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.31, for a total transaction of $322,386.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,438.08. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty News Roundup

Investors following ULTA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Ulta’s momentum, earnings growth and price strength, while a consumer-stock screen included the company among holiday-season candidates based on positive returns, revenue growth and potential analyst-target upside. These assessments may support sentiment but are not new company guidance. Zacks momentum article Holiday consumer-stock screen

Zacks highlighted Ulta’s momentum, earnings growth and price strength, while a consumer-stock screen included the company among holiday-season candidates based on positive returns, revenue growth and potential analyst-target upside. These assessments may support sentiment but are not new company guidance. Positive Sentiment: Ulta opened its second location in Qatar, extending its international presence. The expansion may support longer-term growth, though the article does not quantify its financial impact. Ulta’s second Qatar location

Ulta opened its second location in Qatar, extending its international presence. The expansion may support longer-term growth, though the article does not quantify its financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Botanist’s nail-strengthener products are being added to Ulta’s assortment, a small merchandising development without disclosed sales expectations. Botanist product launch at Ulta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a specialty beauty retailer offering cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, haircare and related products. Its assortment includes both mass-market and prestige brands, as well as products sold under its own private-label brands. The company serves customers primarily through its retail stores across the United States and its e-commerce channels. Many stores also offer salon services, including haircuts, styling and hair color, alongside beauty products and services. Founded in 1990, Ulta Beauty is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

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