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Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Shares Up 0.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Upexi logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Upexi shares were essentially flat on Wednesday, rising just 0.1% to around $0.86, with trading volume well below normal at 583,421 shares versus an average of 1.56 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but cautious: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $1.30 while keeping an overweight rating, and the broader consensus from MarketBeat is currently Hold with an average target price of $8.10.
  • Fundamentals remain weak, as the company recently reported a wider-than-expected loss of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.05 million, far below estimates, alongside negative margins and a high debt-to-equity ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.8623. Approximately 583,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,560,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8617.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPXI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Upexi from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Upexi from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upexi from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upexi

Upexi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.29.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.47). Upexi had a negative net margin of 874.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upexi by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 209,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Upexi during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Upexi during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upexi by 1,988.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,244 shares of the company's stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company's stock.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi NASDAQ: UPXI is a full-service digital consultancy that partners with brands to design, develop, and deploy digital products and marketing strategies. The company's expertise spans user experience and interface design, custom software engineering, and data-driven marketing services. By integrating research, creative design, and technical execution, Upexi helps clients accelerate product development cycles and optimize their digital presence.

The firm serves a diverse, global clientele across sectors such as e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), healthcare, and finance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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