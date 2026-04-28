Upstream Bio (UPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share and revenue of $0.4170 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 5,026.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million. On average, analysts expect Upstream Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Upstream Bio Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstream Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,084 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,031 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore lowered shares of Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPB

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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