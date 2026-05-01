Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday.

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Ur Energy Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.79 on Friday. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $711.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jade Walle bought 107,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 251,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,141. This trade represents a 74.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 382.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,294 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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