Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UROY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

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Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a P/E ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,447,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 248,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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