Urban Outfitters (URBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.4580 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $84.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $657,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,933,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,337,059.50. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $752,023.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,449,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,181,642.50. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,208 in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,316 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $299,183,000 after buying an additional 299,380 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $127,114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,676 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,906 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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